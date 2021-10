WACO – The Bonham boys 7th grade cross country team participated in the Cen-Tex District Cross Championships held at the HOT Soccer Complex in Waco on Wednesday. Leading the way for the Bulldogs was Garrett Humphrey who finished in 23rd place as he ran the 2-mile course in a time of 14:17.5 and was followed by Nash Belsen who placed 41st in a time of 16:51.

BONHAM, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO