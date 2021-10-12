Please read the situation below. This occurred 13 days after purchase of my SUV. Can they do this? And what can I do about it?
At Pennsylvania car dealership 13 days after the purchase of my SUV with a $7000 down payment, the dealership emailed me saying I owe them almost $1600 more because they made a mistake and didn’t charge me enough taxes. I have my signed contract. They said I have to pay or they won’t finish processing the paperwork for me to get my permanent vehicle tags & registration. Can they do this? And what can I do?avvo.com
Comments / 0