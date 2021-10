The Toronto Raptors have exercised the third-year team option on the rookie scale contracts of forward Precious Achiuwa and guard Malachi Flynn. Achiuwa, 6-foot-8, 244 pounds, was acquired from the Miami Heat along with Goran Dragic as part of a sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry. He averaged 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 12.1 minutes in 61 games (four starts) as a rookie last season. For his efforts, Achiuwa was named to the World Team roster for the 2021 NBA Rising Stars. He was picked 20th overall by Miami in the 2020 NBA Draft.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO