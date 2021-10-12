CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Selective promiscuity,’ chaperones and the secrets of cellular health

Science Daily
 10 days ago

A team of researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has announced a major new advance in understanding how our genetic information eventually translates into functional proteins -- one of the building blocks of human life. The research, recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), elucidates

www.sciencedaily.com

MedicalXpress

New study provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection

A new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. The results, published in Nature Computational Science, also support the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
Sentinel

How to detect a lack of vitamin W12

One vitamin M 12 is essential for this human organism for various reasons. Also known scientifically as cobalamin , it is a vitamin that is especially stored in a liver with important functions in this human body. Among the important master of science missions on this vitamin on an organism,...
HEALTH
Phys.org

Cellular environments shape molecular architecture

Context matters. It's true for many facets of life, including the tiny molecular machines that perform vital functions inside our cells. Scientists often purify cellular components, such as proteins or organelles, in order to examine them individually. However, a new study published today in the journal Nature suggests that this practice can drastically alter the components in question.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Improved fluorescent amino acids for cellular imaging

New research conducted by researchers in the lab of Penn's E. James Petersson in collaboration with Oregon State University and the University of Washington describes how proteins in living cells can be engineered to include synthetic fluorescent amino acids that are bright, long-lasting, and have properties that sense their environment. This work can help biologists study proteins more easily, with implications for understanding the mechanisms of complex neurological diseases. The results were published in Chemical Science with two associated studies published in eLife and Scientific Reports.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Powerful technique allows scientists to study how proteins change shape inside cells

Understanding how proteins bend, twist, and shape-shift as they go about their work in cells is enormously important for understanding normal biology and diseases. But a deep understanding of protein dynamics has generally been elusive due to the lack of good imaging methods of proteins at work. Now, for the first time, scientists at the UNC School of Medicine have invented a method that could enable this field to take a great leap forward.
SCIENCE
fordcountyrecord.com

Cracking the code of cellular defense

WEST LAFAYETTE — Imagine the day when any tissue or organ can be repaired or the replacements personalized to the patient. That’s one of the goals of work being done by David Umulis of Purdue University and a team of scientists using artificial intelligence in biology to see how cells defend themselves from chemical or mechanical attack and/or repair their damage with the help of biochemical and mechanical inputs and reactions.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Artificial chromosomes study sheds light on gene therapies

A research team led by Dr Karen Wing Yee YUEN, Associate Professor from the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), revealed the mechanism of artificial chromosome (AC) formation in the embryos of the model organism Caenorhabditis elegans, a 1-mm long, transparent nematode. The findings have...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Scientists develop new sensor to capture calcium activity in cells

A team of researchers at Georgia State University has developed a novel approach for detecting the activity of calcium within cells. The study, led by Regents' Professor of Chemistry Jenny Yang, demonstrates the effectiveness of a red biosensor that can directly monitor calcium at specific locations within a cell, a discovery that could aid in better understanding of the molecular basis of human diseases.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

The human immune system is an early riser

Circadian clocks, which regulate most of the physiological processes of living beings over a rhythm of about 24 hours, are one of the most fundamental biological mechanisms. By deciphering the cell migration mechanisms underlying the immune response, scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), in Switzerland, and the Ludwigs-Maximilians University (LMU), in Germany, have shown that the activation of the immune system is modulated according to the time of day. Indeed, the migration of immune cells from the skin to the lymph nodes oscillates over a 24-hours period. Immune function is highest in the resting phase, just before activity resumes -- in the afternoon for mice, which are nocturnal animals, and early morning for humans. These results, which can be read in the journal Nature Immunology, suggest that the time of day should possibly be taken into account when administering vaccines or immunotherapies against cancer, in order to increase their effectiveness.
CANCER
Science Daily

How the brain navigates cities

Everyone knows the shortest distance between two points is a straight line. However, when you're walking along city streets, a straight line may not be possible. How do you decide which way to go?. A new MIT study suggests that our brains are actually not optimized to calculate the so-called...
CELL PHONES
unl.edu

Husker scientist studying cellular metabolism’s role in fight against diseases

Cellular metabolism is emerging as a critical factor in controlling the immune system’s response to pathogens that cause human disease, as well as the activity of cancerous cells. A University of Nebraska–Lincoln scientist is studying how those relationships evolve, with an eye toward development of therapeutics or drugs that could give the immune system an edge over these sometimes deadly enemies.
LINCOLN, NE
Science Daily

Researchers identify brain circuitry in rodents that may be responsible for negative emotional aspects of pain

A new study published today in Nature Neuroscience has uncovered neuronal circuitry in the brain of rodents that may play an important role in mediating pain-induced anhedonia -- a decrease in motivation to perform reward-driven behaviors. In the study funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health, researchers were able to change the activity of this circuit and restore levels of motivation in a pre-clinical model of pain tested in rodents.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Viral infections could promote neurodegeneration

Some viral diseases could possibly contribute to neurodegeneration. DZNE researchers report this in the scientific journal Nature Communications. Their assessment is based on laboratory experiments in which they were able to show that certain viral molecules facilitate intercellular spreading of protein aggregates that are hallmarks of brain diseases like Alzheimer's. These findings may provide clues how acute or chronic viral infections could contribute to neurodegeneration.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Bat study reveals secrets of the social brain

Whether chatting with friends at a dinner party or managing a high-stakes meeting at work, communicating with others in a group requires a complex set of mental tasks. Our brains must track who is speaking and what is being said, as well as what our relationship to that person may be -- because, after all, we probably give the opinion of our best friend more weight than that of a complete stranger.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Drug helps sensory neurons regrow in the mouse central nervous system

A spinal cord injury damages the lines of communication between the body and brain, impeding the signals that drive movement and sensation. Injured motor and sensory neurons in the central nervous system -- the brain and spinal cord -- have limited ability to heal, so people who survive such injuries can be left with chronic paralysis, numbness and pain.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Science Daily

Developing a treatment for vision loss through transplant of photoreceptor precursors

Source: National University of Singapore, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine. A recent study examining the therapeutic potential of photoreceptor precursors, derived from clinically compliant induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC), has demonstrated the safety and therapeutic potential of clinically compliant iPSC-derived photoreceptor precursors as a cell replacement source for future clinical trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

New model points to solution to global blood shortage

Blood transfusions save lives, yet the precious fluid is in desperately short supply, not just in the U.S. but around the globe. But what if transfusions don't always require blood?. A new mathematical model of the body's interacting physiological and biochemical processes -- including blood vessel expansion, blood thickening and...
SCIENCE

