Diseases & Treatments

Personality traits linked to hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease

Science Daily
 10 days ago

New research from the Florida State University College of Medicine found that changes in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease are often visible early on in individuals with personality traits associated with the condition. The study focused on two traits previously linked to the risk of dementia: neuroticism, which

Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
wxxinews.org

Connections: The latest in Alzheimer's disease research and treatment

According to the Alzheimer's Association, by 2050, the number of people aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s dementia is projected to reach 12.7 million. What do families need to know about the diagnosis and treatment of the disease?. Our guests discuss the latest in Alzheimer's research, and we hear from...
ROCHESTER, NY
healththoroughfare.com

Closer to Defeating Alzheimer’s Disease: Why Consuming Basil is a Good Idea

The world sure needs more ways to fight Alzheimer’s disease, and a preclinical study led by researchers from the University of South Florida Health (USF Health) is telling us that relying on basil could be the answer. The natural compound known as fenchol, which is abundant in plants such as basil, has the key for reducing neurotoxic amyloid-beta from the brain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A water pill against Alzheimer's disease

The apolipoprotein E gene Îµ4 allele (APOE4) is the strongest genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease (AD). Over 60% of patients have at least one APOE4 allele. A drug discovery approach targeting aging and AD transcriptomic signatures suggests bumetanide might prevent or treat AD in people with the APOE4/APOE4 genotype.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WEKU

This week In Conversation: Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

More than 6 million Americans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s Disease, making it the most common form of dementia. Dementia, in any form, interferes with cognitive function, memory and personality. It can dramatically affect the life of the person with it, and their loved ones who serve as caretakers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

Antioxidants to prevent Alzheimer's disease

Institut national de la recherche scientifique - INRS. Research conducted by the Ph.D student Mohamed Raâfet Ben Khedher and the postdoctoral researcher Mohamed Haddad of the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has shown that an oxidation-antioxidant imbalance in the blood is an early indicator of Alzheimer's disease, rather than a consequence. This breakthrough made by researchers under the supervision of the Professor Charles Ramassamy provides an avenue for preventive intervention: the antioxidants intake.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Causes and Risk Factors for Alzheimer’s Disease

There’s still a lot to learn about what causes Alzheimer’s disease, but there are some changes you can make to reduce your risk factors. Hearing that you or a loved one may have Alzheimer’s disease can be confusing and alarming at first, especially since there are many misunderstandings about the condition, how its symptoms present, and what treatment options are available.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Alzheimer’s and COVID-19 severity: A genetic link?

Scientists have identified a genetic link between the development of Alzheimer’s and severe COVID-19 outcomes. A new study identifies the same immune system changes in both diseases. Targeting specific “risk” genes could lead to future treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and COVID-19. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

'Fascinating' Link Between Alzheimer's and COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Risk for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and susceptibility to severe COVID-19 share a common genetic mechanism involved in the immune response to viruses, investigators report. The findings could lead to new treatment targets to slow progression and severity of both diseases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
stanford.edu

Can major surgery increase risk for Alzheimer’s disease?

A small study by Stanford Medicine researchers puts a fine point on the concern that major surgery, which is highly invasive, may accelerate cognitive decline in some patients. Nobody would argue that undergoing a major surgical procedure is a walk in the park, but the worry over post-surgery cognition has, up until now, been based largely on anecdotal evidence.
STANFORD, CA
rdworldonline.com

Cell “Fingerprinting” could yield long-awaited Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic

A technology developed by scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) shows great promise for diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms arise, potentially changing the course of research and treatment for this condition, which affects millions of people worldwide and is estimated to be the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.
SCIENCE

