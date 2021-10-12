Leopards Shutout Firestone 7-0 in Regular Season Finale – Girls Soccer

The Varsity Soccer Team traveled to Hemlock to finish out its regular season campaign and returned with a 3-0 victory. The first half was rather choppy as the Falcons struggled to get into the flow of the game after last night’s victory over Frankenmuth. The first half ended in a 0-0 tie. In the second half, the Falcons found their groove and opened the scoring in the 45th minute when Nate Niederquell found Braeden Traver at the top of the 18 and Breaden beat the keeper to open up the scoring. Then two minutes later Ryan Starke beat his defender down the line and provided a cross to Max Royale who put the ball in the back of the net to make it 2-0 Falcons. The Falcons finished off the scoring in the 61st minute, when Trenton Tacktor found Nate Niederquell and he placed the ball just under the crossbar. The defense was once again stellar and they recorded a 10 clean sheet for keeper Gavin Spaulding. The victory brought the Falcons record to 11-4-4 (W-L-T).

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO