Leopards Shutout Firestone 7-0 in Regular Season Finale – Girls Soccer

By Leopard Nation
louisvilleleopards.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article<<< Previous Vs. New Philadelphia | Girls Soccer Schedule | Next Vs. #29 Lakeside >>>. The Louisville Leopards Girls Varsity Soccer Team shutout the visiting Akron Firestone Falcons 7-0 Monday Night at Louisville Leopards Stadium. With the victory, Louisville finishes the regular season with a record of 5-7-5 ....

#Girls Soccer#Akron Firestone Falcons#Benson Net 1st#Pittman Records#The Lady Leopards
