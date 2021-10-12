CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial firm projects HYBE will post record-high profits in Q3 2021

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a financial firm, HYBE Corporation is expected to post a record-high profit in the third quarter of 2021. They are expected to post an estimated sales and operating profit of 322.5 billion KRW (~270 million USD, +70% YoY) and 68.3 billion KRW (~57 million USD, +70% YoY), respectively.

