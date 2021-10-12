Research, Assessment & Monitoring (RAM) - Periodical
The agricultural season is characterized by an early start in the western Sahel, normal in the coastal countries, and late in the central and eastern Sahel. In addition, long (more or less) dry spells observed in several areas hampered the normal development of crops and delayed the start of the main harvest season in the coastal countries. Nevertheless, normal to surplus rainfall recorded as of 15 September 2021 in the CILSS/ECOWAS region, there was a very poor distribution of rainfall in time and space, which significantly affected the vegetative cycle of crops. Isolated heavy rains have caused flooding in some river basins, particularly in Benin and Niger, where the loss of life has been recorded.fscluster.org
