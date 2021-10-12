El Pasoan’s Home Light Show Celebrates the Halloween Season with Disney Favorites

I have no idea how the owners of this home in Missouri set this incredible display up, but I'm so glad they did because it is seriously fun to watch and listen to!. This whole video from start to finish is just such a fun watch, I kept thinking the whole time a couple of things, first off "how much are they paying in electricity the month of October?" and the second thing I kept thinking was "how do their neighbors get any sleep while this is going on?" There are legitimate spotlights on the roof of the house that are beaming light into the sky, I bet you could see that house from an airplane at 30,000 feet in the air! I think my personal favorite part of the video is when the garage door appears to light on fire, it looks like the gates of hell opening up, and it is visually so impressive.

