Florida, October 15, 2021 – In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau conducted the decennial census which is designed to count every resident in the Country. This is done every ten years to capture changes to the local population and adjust district boundaries to ensure all residents across the Country are equally represented. The census data collection is also used to determine the number of seats each State has in the U.S. House of Representatives and directly affects how trillions of U.S. dollars are distributed to local governments to fund hospitals, schools, and roads.

NASSAU COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO