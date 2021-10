Andrew Privett has been huge in Penn State men’s soccer’s offensive game this season. In fact, he’s been the underdog that the program needed. After the Nittany Lions’ big win Sunday afternoon, the junior midfielder shot up in Penn State’s ranks and is now tied at five with Peter Mangione for most goals scored in the season so far. Privett is climbing toward holding the most assists as well with three. Of the 20 caps Penn State has so far this season, Privett’s name is tied to eight of them.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO