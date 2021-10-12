Centennial firefighter inspired to do more missions across state lines
A firefighter with the Centennial Fire District (CFD) is hopeful that firefighting will bring him across state lines again in the future after his experience down south. CFD firefighter Michael Tschida, along with Spring Lake Park Mounds View Blaine (SBM) firefighters Derek Authier and Anthony Scavo, were three of the 22 firefighters from nine departments across the state of Minnesota who volunteered to travel to Louisiana to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida.www.presspubs.com
