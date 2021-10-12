CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Centennial firefighter inspired to do more missions across state lines

By Shannon Granholm/Lead Editor
presspubs.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA firefighter with the Centennial Fire District (CFD) is hopeful that firefighting will bring him across state lines again in the future after his experience down south. CFD firefighter Michael Tschida, along with Spring Lake Park Mounds View Blaine (SBM) firefighters Derek Authier and Anthony Scavo, were three of the 22 firefighters from nine departments across the state of Minnesota who volunteered to travel to Louisiana to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida.

www.presspubs.com

Comments / 0

Related
mybasin.com

OREGON STATE PARKS GEARS UP FOR CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION IN 2022

In 2022, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) will kick off a year-long celebration that commemorates 100 years of Oregon State Parks. It all began with a 5-acre land donation in 1922 that became Oregon’s first official state park. A century later, the state park system comprises 254 properties and more than 100,000 acres.
OREGON STATE
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Firefighters maintaining lines to keep city safe

October has proven to be a busy month for the Solon Fire Department, with numerous activities and programs, including ongoing fire hydrant flushing citywide. Chief Mark Vedder said last week that the department began flushing the thousands of hydrants throughout the community in September, and will continue this month, flushing those hydrants north of Route 422.
SOLON, OH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee honors fallen firefighters; 141 who died in line of duty

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee honored firefighters that have died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Oct. 6. "Over the last 146 years, a lot has changed. Technology has improved, training has improved, clearly, the equipment that firefighters use has improved," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. "But the one thing that has not changed is the courage; the courage that's needed to be an effective firefighter, the courage to put oneself in harm's way when others are running away or avoiding a problem."
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Minnesota State
INFORUM

Car chase across state lines ends in Cass County crash, two arrests

FARGO — Two Minnesota men are facing several charges after they switched drivers during a high-speed chase across state lines that resulted in injuries to one of the drivers. The chase started north of Moorhead in Clay County about 4:20 p.m. when a deputy patrolling in the area of County...
CASS COUNTY, ND
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: Florida teenager reported missing near site of manhunt

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing near where law enforcement are searching for Brian Laundrie.North Port Police in Florida said Desirae Malava-Ortiz disappeared after leaving her home on Roxbury Circle earlier this week.Police issued an alert for the missing teen after they were unable to find her at her boyfriend’s house or place of work.She was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a sweatshirt and white shoes, and may be travelling in a gray two-door Honda.“Family indicates she was recently in the Venice/ Nokomis area” of Florida, North Port Police said in a statement.A manhunt for Mr Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve is entering its fourth week after he left his parents home on 13 September.Authorities are asking anyone with information about Malava-Ortiz’s whereabouts to contact 941-429-7335 or kveigel@northportpd.com.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sam H Arnold

Two Incompetent Criminals Caught in Carroll, Iowa

The world is littered with clever cunning criminals. Major heists that took years of planning, murderers that have never been caught. Criminals can either be highly intelligent, lucky or extremely stupid. The Hole in the Ground Gang who thought that burgling a fireworks factor using acetylene torches, were not clever. The resulting fireworks display could be seen for miles around.
CARROLL, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Lines#Volunteer Fire Department#Air Conditioning#Firefighters#Firefighting#Cfd#Emac
The Independent

Five bodies have been found since Gabby Petito vanished and thrust missing people into spotlight

The bodies of at least five missing persons have been found amid the intense focus on Gabby Petito’s homicide and the disappearance of fugitive Brian Laundrie.Mr Laundrie has been missing for five weeks after going on the run from authorities following the death of Ms Petito, who was found in a remote national forest in Wyoming on 19 September.Authorities also suspected Mr Laundrie of involvement in a double homicide in Moab, Utah, but later admitted he had no involvement in the murder case.The discovery of missing Colorado woman Sara Bayard’s body this week was the latest in a series...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thenevadaindependent.com

Las Vegas, we have a problem

Following recent nationwide news reports of the first-ever declared Tier 1 water shortage in the Colorado River, which reduces for the first time the amount of water Arizona, Nevada and Mexico can claim from the river, I received a couple of emails about what that meant for Las Vegas. These missives essentially asked, “So, what are you-all going to do about it?” One email was from my brother-in-law in Nebraska, the other from a friend in Denver with plans to move to the Phoenix area. As a 36-year resident of Southern Nevada and recently retired environmental scientist who has worked on many water-related issues throughout my career, I had much to say.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
southeastagnet.com

Commissioner Nikki Fried on TS Elsa Secretarial Disaster Designation for Three Florida Counties

(Tallahassee, FL/October 20, 2021) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has informed Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) that it has granted a Secretarial disaster designation in several counties in Georgia and Florida due to losses caused by Tropical Storm Elsa, excessive wind, and excessive rainfall that occurred on July 7, 2021. With this designation, impacted producers in Columbia, Hamilton, and Madison counties are now eligible to apply for USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy