Glencore announces $110 mln sale of Bolivian zinc assets

Life Style Extra
 7 days ago

LA PAZ, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Global commodities giant Glencore. Plc said on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement to. sell its zinc business in Bolivia to Canada's Santa Cruz Silver. Mining for some $110 million. In the deal, Glencore would initially receive $20 million,. with a further $90...

