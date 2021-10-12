CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRESS: Athletic apparel maker Gymshark eyes London float - Sky News

Life Style Extra
 7 days ago

(Alliance News) - Gymshark Ltd has begun planning for a London stock market listing of the athletic apparel brand, roughly a year after hitting a GBP1 billion valuation, Sky News reported on Tuesday. Solihull-based Gymshark, which makes fitness gear, accessories and equipment, has held early talks with institutional investors and...

www.lse.co.uk

Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks tread water ahead of US earnings

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still treading water by midday on Tuesday amid worries about rate hikes and as investors refrained from making any big bets either way ahead of key US earnings. The FTSE 100 was flat at 7,207.66. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: "European...
STOCKS
The Independent

Markets manage small rise despite Heathrow charges hitting airlines

London’s top stocks traded up slightly flat on Tuesday as losses for the owner of British Airways were offset elsewhere on the exchange.IAG which is behind the flag carrier, was hit after proposals to hike airport charges at Heathrow were revealed.The new proposals, from the Civil Aviation Authority would allow Heathrow’s charge to rise from £22 per passenger to £34.40.“Heathrow is already the world’s most expensive hub airport. The disproportionate increase compared to other European hubs will undermine its competitiveness even further and UK consumers will be losing out,” IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said.That is a particularly...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Greencoat Renewables raises EUR165 million via placing

Greencoat Renewables PLC - Dublin-based investor in euro-dominated assets - Raises EUR165 million through oversubscribed placing of 148.6 million shares at a price of EUR1.11 each. Proceeds from the fundraise will go towards a growing pipeline of opportunities in continental Europe and Ireland, as well as partly pay down the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Stock Spirits Group plc Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Crocs appoints Victoria’s Secret Veteran as Chief Product and Merchandising Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 18, 2021: Crocs Inc. has tapped Lori Foglia as its SVP and chief product and merchandising officer. Foglia previously worked at Victoria’s Secret and L Brands, where she oversaw product commercialization for stores and the digital business. Foglia also served roles at Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters, Limited Brands, and Bloomingdales. In her new role, she will report to Crocs’ brand president Michelle Poole.  Oct. 15, 2021: Richard Sullivan has a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Britain fines Facebook $70 mln for breaching order in Giphy deal

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator has fined Facebook (FB.O) 50.5 million pounds ($69.6 million) for breaching an order imposed during its investigation into the U.S. social media giant's purchase of GIF platform Giphy, the agency said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7258 pounds) Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust...
BUSINESS
Variety

Secret Cinema Adds Michael Lynton, Josh Berger to Board – Global Bulletin

BOARD Michael Lynton, chair of Warner Music Group Corp. and Josh Berger, the former president and MD of Warner Bros. U.K., Ireland and Spain, are joining the board of Secret Cinema with immediate effect. Secret Cinema is a London-based company specialized in creating immersive experiences based on iconic film and television properties at secret locations, where audiences participate dressed as cast members. Lynton has served as chair of the board of Warner Music Group Corp. since 2019 and chairman of Snap Inc since 2017 and was previously at Sony. Berger stood down from his Warner Bros. role after 30 years with the studio....
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

TOP NEWS SUMMARY: Australia's Aristocrat Leisure to buy UK's Playtech

(Alliance News) - The following is a summary of top news stories Monday. Facebook announced plans to hire 10,000 people in the EU to build the 'metaverse', a virtual reality version of the internet that the tech giant sees as the future. Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has been a leading voice in Silicon Valley hype around the idea of the metaverse, which would blur the lines between the physical world and the digital one. The technology might, for example, allow someone to don virtual reality glasses that make it feel as if they're face-to-face with a friend "“ when in fact they are thousands of miles apart and connected via the internet. The European hires will include "highly specialised engineers", but the company otherwise gave few details of its plans for the new metaverse team.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

TOP NEWS: UK government to probe Meggitt takeover by Parker-Hannifin

(Alliance News) - The UK government on Monday has ordered a probe into Meggitt PLC's GBP6.3 billion takeover offer by Parker-Hannifin Corp, on the grounds of national security concerns. The UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng has issued a Public Interest Intervention notice to...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks in the red as China data disappoints

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still in the red by midday on Monday as investors digested disappointing growth figures out of China. The FTSE 100 was down 0.3% at 7,213.82 . Figures released earlier by the National Bureau of Statistics showed China's economic growth slowed sharply in the third...
RETAIL
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Investors fret over inflation and China GDP

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in Europe were lower on Monday, starting the week on the back foot after economic growth figures in China fell short of expectations, and after comments from Bank of England chief Andrew Bailey brought inflationary concerns to the fore once again. The Bank of England...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks start new week in muted mood

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed in negative territory on Monday, after a session which began with disappointing growth figures out of China, with little else to improve the mood through the afternoon. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.42% at 7,203.83, and the FTSE 250 was 0.07% weaker...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Weaker annual revenue for Tristel and Leeds

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Tristel PLC - Cambridgeshire-based maker of infection prevention, contamination control and hygiene products - For the year ended June 30, statutory pretax profit drops 42% to GBP3.8 million from GBP6.6 million, as the margin drops to 12% from 21%, due to impairment charges and increased overheads from a rise in headcount. In addition, revenue declined 2.2% year-on-year to GBP31.0 million from GBP31.7 million, as the Covid-19 pandemic caused a drop in worldwide sales as patient examinations which normally use company products have been curtailed. Dividend per share increases 6.0% to 6.55 pence from 6.18p the prior year. Looking ahead, for the first quarter to date patient examinations have increased, leading to confidence for a return to a more predictable pattern of business.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

PRESS: THG Founder Matt Moulding to give up 'golden share' - Sky News

(Alliance News) - Matthew Moulding, the founder & chief executive of THG PLC, is planning to give up his so-called 'golden share' in the Manchester-based online retail platform, in an attempt to rebuild investor confidence, Sky News reported on Sunday. The special share gives Moulding the right to veto any...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks edge down after China growth figures

(Sharecast News) - London stocks edged lower in early trade on Monday as investors digested disappointing growth figures out of China. At 0845 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,222.38. Figures released earlier by the National Bureau of Statistics showed China's economic growth slowed sharply in the third...
RETAIL
hypebeast.com

Cremate London Unveils Debut Apparel and Accessories Capsule

London-based incense maker Cremate has unveiled its debut upcoming apparel and accessories collection for Fall/Winter 2021. Set to drop between now and the end of the year, a duo of tote bags crafted from organic cotton and hand-dyed are decorated with prints from artist Rosie Lee Wilson go on sale this week, with £5 from every sale going towards Solace Women’s Aid.
APPAREL
Life Style Extra

Kitchenware retailer ProCook seeks float on London Main Market

(Alliance News) - Project Berry Topco Ltd - which trades as ProCook - announced Friday that it intends to apply for a listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Waterwells, Gloucester-based ProCook is a direct-to-consumer kitchenware retailer, which sells several kitchen products from knife sets to cookware either online or from its retail stores.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

PRESS: PureGym close to shelving plans for IPO - Sky News

(Alliance News) - PureGym Ltd is close to backing out of plans for a stock market float, Sky News reported on Thursday. PureGym operates over 500 gyms across the UK, Denmark and Switzerland. The gym chain could even decide to cancel initial public offering plans as early as this week,...
FITNESS
Life Style Extra

PRESS: InterContinental Hotels searching for new chair - Sky News

(Alliance News) - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is working with recruiters to find a successor to Chair Patrick Cescau, Sky News reported late Monday. Citing "City sources", Sky said a successor to Cescau, a board member since 2013, was likely to be in place in time for next year's annual general meeting.
INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

PRESS: Metals trader Concord Resources eyes London IPO - Bloomberg

(Alliance News) - Metals trading house Concord Resources Ltd is considering an initial public offering in London in 2022, Bloomberg reported on Sunday. The London-based company competes in the metals markets with commodities trader Trafigura Group and with the marketing arm of miner Glencore PLC. Private equity-backed Concord was founded...
METAL MINING

