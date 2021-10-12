PRESS: Athletic apparel maker Gymshark eyes London float - Sky News

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Tristel PLC - Cambridgeshire-based maker of infection prevention, contamination control and hygiene products - For the year ended June 30, statutory pretax profit drops 42% to GBP3.8 million from GBP6.6 million, as the margin drops to 12% from 21%, due to impairment charges and increased overheads from a rise in headcount. In addition, revenue declined 2.2% year-on-year to GBP31.0 million from GBP31.7 million, as the Covid-19 pandemic caused a drop in worldwide sales as patient examinations which normally use company products have been curtailed. Dividend per share increases 6.0% to 6.55 pence from 6.18p the prior year. Looking ahead, for the first quarter to date patient examinations have increased, leading to confidence for a return to a more predictable pattern of business.
