NACOGDOCHES COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce held its awards dinner recently at Braemar Country Club. Receiving recognition were (l-r): Owen McIntee, Village of Spencerport Municipal Electric Superintendent, received the Civic Beautification Award; Nancy Bodhorn, Manager of the Spencerport Federal Credit Union, who, along with her staff, were honored with the Joyce A. Lobene Business Person of the Year; Keith Ryan, President and Publisher of Westside News Inc., received the Clyde W. Carter Citizen of the Year Award; Daniel Milgate, former Superintendent of Spencerport Central Schools, was honored as Member of the Year. The dinner was originally scheduled to be held in March of 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPENCERPORT, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO