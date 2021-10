HOBBS - When Clovis and Hobbs clash at any sport, it's going to be intense. That's the deal with their rivalry, that's just how it is. Thursday's District 4-5A volleyball showdown at Ralph Tasker Arena was no exception. Though the result was a sweep for the Lady Eagles - 25-22, 25-16, 30-28 - the match was intense, especially the third and final set, as its score indicates.

HOBBS, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO