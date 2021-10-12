Addison Shreds Day

Why shred your important documents? Consumer fraud and identity theft are becoming an epidemic in our communities so to raise awareness, promote privacy protection and properly dispose of these sensitive papers, we shred them! In doing so, you are also effortlessly reducing your harmful footprint on the environment. The Bergen County Utilities Authority is sponsoring Fort Lee's bi annual Shredding Event on Saturday, October 9 from 9am-1pm at the Fort Lee Recreation Center at 1500 Stillwell Avenue, offering free paper shredding for local residents (proof of Fort Lee residency needed). Limit four bags per household, please.

