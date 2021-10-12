CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Faith: Who should we trust? The God who loves us

By The Staff of The News
Eastern New Mexico News
 7 days ago

I never thought this could happen, but I know now that it could. Imagine for a moment. Imagine the losers of our last two presidential elections calling a joint press conference and apologizing to the American people. First of all, you’ll have to imagine politicians sincerely apologizing for anything, but stay with me on this.

CNN

Jill Biden surprises the stranger who helped her rediscover her faith in God

(CNN) — In May 2015, emotionally hobbled from watching her son, Beau Biden, fight and then succumb to brain cancer, Jill Biden said "goodbye" to God. "After Beau died, I felt betrayed by my faith, broken," the first lady said Sunday during a publicly unannounced visit to Brookland Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina, where she spoke at a special service honoring the 50th anniversary of the church's pastor, the Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson.
COLUMBIA, SC
elizabethton.com

There is a future life with God for those who put their trust in Jesus

Dear Rev. Graham: I am a procrastinator and not proud of it. My sweet parents left me a family heirloom — a 19th century clock. A handwritten note was behind the small door. My mother wrote: Redeem the time (Ephesians 5:16). When I hear the clock strike the top of another hour, I realize I cannot get that wasted hour back ever again and always remember this note. Is there a secret to learning discipline in how to use time as a friend instead of an enemy? — T.T.
RELIGION
Rogersville Review

Always Right, Sometimes Wrong: Who is your God Pt. 5, The Omnipresence of God

In part 2, we caught a brief glimpse of this attribute; because God is Spirit, He is not confined to a physical body in time and space. Here, I want to reemphasize that God is always present everywhere. There is no place anywhere, past, present, or future, in the entire universe of His creation, where He is not.
RELIGION
Kingsport Times-News

Faith, hope and love grow as we come to church

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. While attending college, I stayed connected with my family by writing letters. Weekly there was excitement going to the mailbox and finding a letter from home. After graduation, I continued writing letters weekly to my future wife; our children find it an outdated form of communication. It seems the art of letter writing is slowly fading away.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
eagleobserver.com

RELIGION -- Who is your master: God or mammon?

"No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be loyal to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon." Matthew 6:24. We may not like to think of ourselves as slaves and servants,...
RELIGION
opelikaobserver.com

Remembering Who We Are

We were getting ready to take our oldest daughter to Bible camp. Another young lady, who would be riding with us, was being dropped off by her parents. She was their oldest child as well. But her parents didn’t engage in a long, drawn-out farewell (as I might have done). Nor was there any list of things to do or not to do. They gave her a hug and a kiss, then her father looked her in the eye and said, “Remember who you are.”
OPELIKA, AL
San Saba News & Star

Who Can You Trust?

“You can trust me!” were the words that were spoken. And so, he did. And then, sometime later, the one that was trusted “let you down.” They disappointed you by betraying a confidence you had given to them. This is a scenario that takes place every day. It may be a politician trying to get elected who, after they take office, they forget they had made that promise. It could be a coworker, a classmate; it could be anyone.
RELIGION
Frontiersman

Who Do You Listen To? Trust? Follow?

My personal devotions this past week started me thinking sadly about the repeated failure of God’s people. Included in my readings on Monday, October 11, was the section of Scripture which describes the behavior which led God to allow the Assyrians to conquer the northern kingdom of Israel in 722 B.C, and bring these people into exile. Please read with me God’s word in 2 Kings 17:35, 40-41. “35 When the LORD made a covenant with the Israelites, he commanded them: “Do not worship any other gods or bow down to them, serve them or sacrifice to them. . . 40 They would not listen, however, but persisted in their former practices. 41 Even while these people were worshiping the LORD, they were serving their idols. To this day their children and grandchildren continue to do as their fathers did.” (see also 2 Kings 18:9-12) Time and again the people of Israel turned away from God. Time and again the Lord warned them through His word, through the prophets. But, as verse 40 says, “They would not listen.” Does that sound familiar? Are there instances in our world where people make gods, or give their allegiance, to something or someone other than the true Lord? Does it concern you that the behavior of Israel also seems to be a description of our world today?
RELIGION
swark.today

God give us the faith to obey

How often does God give us the opportunity to be conduits of His power and grace and we refuse citing our empty hearts, tired heads or weak knees? Jesus tells us a story in Luke chapter 11 about a man in just such a predicament. His disciples said to Him, “Lord, teach us to pray.” Jesus prays the most basic prayer, citing things like hunger, forgiveness, temptation and salvation as daily needs. Then He tells them a story. (These are my favorite parts!) He says a man is called upon at a very late hour and expected to meet a need. Apparently this man was the recipient of a gift in years past. Why else would another show up on his doorstep at midnight asking for bread? Apparently he had offered to meet a need, no matter when it was the need presented itself. So the man goes to a friend and asks for bread. Why? Because his own kitchen was empty.
RELIGION
Eastern New Mexico News

Faith: Real answer to most fusses is to be Christ-like

I wonder what they were fussing about. Before I pondered the possibilities, I began wondering if that first sentence needed to end with a question mark. Come to think of it, same question regarding the one I just wrote. I’d answer, no and no. Both of my questions are technically...
RELIGION
Mahoning Matters

KEEPING THE FAITH | How can we best show support for God’s essential employees?

Today is Pastors Appreciation Sunday, which is a wonderful opportunity for you to express thankfulness for God’s essential employees. Despite the ongoing effects of the current pandemic, faith leaders have adjusted to meet the spiritual needs of others. Visiting the sick, officiating weddings and funerals, while still finding creative outlets to preach and teach have been met with the measure of grace God extended.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
goodmenproject.com

Dating and Loving a Woman Who Stutters

I’ve been a stutterer ever since I could remember. It made me the target of bullying and it made life pretty hard for me, so much my mother had to intervene. However, her heartfelt intervention caused anxiety in me. Everytime it came to order something at a restaurant or for...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Lake Oswego Review

Currie: Here's why I'm a pro-choice pastor

The Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie of Northeast Portland is a minister in the United Church of Christ. As a minister in the United Church of Christ, I recently marched with other pro-choice advocates in Portland. In my ministry, I have counseled parishioners and students to consider all their options, including abortion, when considering reproductive health.
PORTLAND, OR
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.

