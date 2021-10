HATCH — In a season where Portales High’s football team has struggled, the Rams have left no doubt when they do post a win. PHS (2-5) got on the board with a 53-0 spanking of Rio Grande on Sept. 25, and returned to the win column on Saturday in a 40-0 drubbing of host Hatch Valley. Despite its record, Portales has outscored its seven opponents for the season 208-152.