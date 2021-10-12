Grizzlies’ Brooks to miss start of season due to broken hand

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks will miss the start of the season to ensure he fully recovers from a broken left hand. The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that the decision for Brooks to receive additional treatment was made after imaging in checking Brooks as part of the team’s return to play protocol. Brooks will be reevaluated in two to three weeks. Brooks said at media day on Sept. 27 that he broke his hand during an offseason practice reaching for a ball. His hand hyperextended and broke in two places. He is the Grizzlies’ longest-tenured player going into his fifth NBA season.