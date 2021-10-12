CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Grizzlies’ Brooks to miss start of season due to broken hand

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks will miss the start of the season to ensure he fully recovers from a broken left hand. The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that the decision for Brooks to receive additional treatment was made after imaging in checking Brooks as part of the team’s return to play protocol. Brooks will be reevaluated in two to three weeks. Brooks said at media day on Sept. 27 that he broke his hand during an offseason practice reaching for a ball. His hand hyperextended and broke in two places. He is the Grizzlies’ longest-tenured player going into his fifth NBA season.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Grizzlies cut ex-lottery pick Kris Dunn, two others

The Grizzlies have waived former lottery pick Kris Dunn, the team announced Saturday in a press release. Matthew Hurt and David Stockton have also been cut, as Memphis finalizes its roster for the regular season. Dunn, 27, began his career with Minnesota after being selected with the fifth pick of...
NBA
FanSided

Grizzlies: 3 bold predictions for Ja Morant in 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently knee-deep in training camp. Over the next couple of weeks, we’ll learn a lot about a team that underwent rapid turnover this offseason, mostly due to the six trades that Zach Kleiman and his front office executed. But among the madness, most of the squad’s...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
theScore

Grizzlies' Brooks to have fractured hand re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks

Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks will have his left hand fracture re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks, the team announced Tuesday. Brooks initially suffered a hand injury during a summer workout. His latest recovery timeline was set "in the best interest of the long-term healing of the fracture," according to the Grizzlies.
NBA
basketballnews.com

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks (hand) will miss first 2-3 weeks of season

The Memphis Grizzlies released a medical update on guard Dillon Brooks, suggesting that he will miss the start of the 2021-22 season for the Grizz. Brooks apparently fractured his hand over summer and after being reevaluated, will continue to rehab for at least a couple more weeks. Brooks averaged a...
NBA
Murray Ledger & Times

Morant makes strong start for Grizzlies in NBA preseason

MEMPHIS — Former Murray State star Ja Morant has started well for the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA preseason. The high-flying Grizzlies point guard has made two appearances so far, both of which ended with much success. In his last game, which was on Thursday, Morant had 16 points as...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
FanSided

3 potential Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups without Dillon Brooks

The Memphis Grizzlies, despite being a young team with a handful of moving parts, have a relatively consistent starting lineup. When everybody is healthy, the Grizz starting five generally looks something like this:. Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams. The only new face in that...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Dillon Brooks hand fracture to be reassessed in two to three weeks

The Grizzlies have announced that swingman Dillon Brooks is suffering from a left hand fracture and will be reassessed in two to three weeks. Memphis noted that, after normal imaging was conducted on players ahead of the Grizzlies’ 2021-22 season, the club decided that Brooks should undergo further treatment for the hand to heal.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
FanSided

Bang for Buck: Golden State Warriors may have hit the jackpot

Over the past few seasons, much has been made of the Golden State Warriors incredible payroll, including the heavy luxury tax burden placed on Joe Lacob. Despite missing the playoffs last season, the Warriors had the highest payroll in the league, a category they’ll top again leading into this season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers eyeing former Rookie of the Year in potential Ben Simmons trade

Despite recent indications of the team’s willingness to bring back Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to get rid of their want-away star. Simmons has made it abundantly clear that he wants nothing to do with the Sixers, and at this point, Philly is still actively looking for a trade partner before the new season starts.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy