Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field Friday for the Week 7 games …. Manheim Central at Solanco: Safe to say the Barons will be looking for a better defensive effort this time around, after yielding 500-plus yards in a setback against Warwick last week. Their mission here is curtailing the Golden Mules’ ground-and-pound attack, which has churned out 1,625 rushing yards, second-most in the league. Keep an eye on Central LB Rocco Daugherty (34 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery) to roam the middle in run-stuff mode. FYI: Central still owns the league’s top-ranked defense — the Barons are yielding 225 yards a game, and they’ve given up a league-low 475 rushing yards — but those numbers took a haymaker last week vs. Warwick.

LEBANON, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO