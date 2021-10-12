Myles Powell
Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. The team has also waived guard Tyler Hall. Powell, 6-2, 195-pounds, averaged 17.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 13 games (three starts) with the Westchester Knicks last season. He played four seasons at Seton Hall University, averaging 17.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 30.8 minutes in 129 games (97 starts). As a senior, he averaged 21.0 points (17th in the NCAA) and 4.3 rebounds over 28 games (all starts).www.nba.com
