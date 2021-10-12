Myles Powell

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics tip off their 2021-22 season on Wednesday. But it remains unclear if they’ll have Jaylen Brown or Al Horford in New York against the Knicks. Both players remain in the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols after testing positive in recent weeks. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka did not have much of an update on their status Monday, as the team waits for test results. “Nothing new. Those guys are doing well but waiting to hear back about testing results and all of that,” said Udoka. “They’re doing well as of now and we hope to...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO