East Wenatchee, WA

Bi-Mart to close its pharmacies after selling them to Walgreens

By Shawn Goggins
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike it or not, you’re about to become a Walgreens customer if you get your pharmaceuticals at Bi-Marts in Ellensburg and East Wenatchee. At the end of last month, Walgreens announced it has entered into a “definitive” agreement with Bi-Mart in acquiring its pharmacies, which includes pharmacy patient prescription files and related pharmacy inventory. Prescription files from most Bi-Mart pharmacies will transfer to nearby Walgreens pharmacy locations.

