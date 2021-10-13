My Fair Lady at The Dolby Theatre

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe’s “My Fair Lady” opened at The Dolby Theatre this week to a Los Angeles audience that was starving for live theatre after 18 months of dark houses. The excitement was palpable and we were rewarded with an enchanting revival of a beloved classic. Never has the story of a bedraggled, Covent Garden flower seller who becomes the subject of a bet between a phonetics professor and his friend that he can pass her off as a duchess at a ball in six months, felt so fresh!