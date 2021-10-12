Editor’s Column: My Body

One of the most commonly ignored aspects of effective weight loss is adequate sleep. People often think they should focus exclusively on what they’re eating and how much they’re exercising. While that’s an important piece of the puzzle, you have to re-evaluate your whole lifestyle to truly see results, from your hydration to your sleep and even how you’re managing stress. A body that isn’t well-rested can’t feel or do its best, and biologically, how much sleep you’re getting has a direct connection to the hormones that control your metabolic health. Many people prefer to have a quantifiable goal to keep in mind, so how many hours of sleep should you be aiming for every night? We asked Dr. Dyan Hes, Medical Director of Gramercy Pediatrics and a board-certified physician in obesity medicine, how much sleep you should be getting, and how it relates to effective weight loss.

