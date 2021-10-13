CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOUND SAFE: 15-year-old boy with autism found safe, JSO said

By Bailey Husker, Action News Jax
 6 days ago
JSO logo (© 2018 Cox Media Group.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 9:10 p.m.:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the missing 15-year-old boy with autism has been found safe.

ORIGINAL:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old boy last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday near the 5800 block of San Juan Ave.

Jamari Hart, is 5′3″, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. JSO said he has been diagnosed with autism.

He was last seen riding a blue beach cruiser wearing a black shirt and black basketball shorts.

If you have any information on Hart’s whereabouts, call JSO immediately at 904-630-0500.

