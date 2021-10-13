FOUND SAFE: 15-year-old boy with autism found safe, JSO said

Jacksonville police responding to officer-involved crash on West Beaver Street JSO logo (� 2018 Cox Media Group.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 9:10 p.m.:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the missing 15-year-old boy with autism has been found safe.

ORIGINAL:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old boy last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday near the 5800 block of San Juan Ave.

Jamari Hart, is 5′3″, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. JSO said he has been diagnosed with autism.

He was last seen riding a blue beach cruiser wearing a black shirt and black basketball shorts.

If you have any information on Hart’s whereabouts, call JSO immediately at 904-630-0500.

