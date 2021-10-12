HPU ROUNDUP: HPU men take Carolina Collegiate title

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — High Point University held on and won the 36-hole Carolina Collegiate Invite tournament that ended Tuesday at Carolina Country Club.

HPU finished with a final round 288 to go with Monday’s 285 and 272 for a 19-under 845 and a 2-shot victory over Florida Gulf Coast, which shot a final round 280. Central Florida was another three strokes back at 284-281-285 — 850.

Avery Price was the Panthers’ individual leader, tying for seventh at 72-68-72 — 212. He was one stroke better than Christin Castillo at 72-69-72 — 213. Gregor Meyer led the Panthers on the day with a 71 after 78-67 on Monday and tied for 20th at 216. Charlie Barr tied for 23rd and another stroke back after rounds of 74-70-73.

WOMEN’S GOLF

TACOMA, Wash. — Minnona Falkman Lehes shot rounds of 73 and 77 to sit in a tie for eighth at 6-over 150 to lead HPU after the first 36 holes of the Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational on Monday at Tacoma Country and Golf Club.

The Panthers shot 304-307—611 and were tied for ninth place out of 20 teams.

Falkman Lehes led the Panthers in the first round while Sarah Kahn posted the team’s low score of 74 in the second. Khan shot 79 in the first round and tied for 42nd at 9-over 153.

Danielle Suh tied for 49th at 76-80— 156. Sophie Caldon (76-84) and Olivia JOhn (84-76) shot 160.

The final round was scheduled Tuesday.

PLAYERS OF WEEK

CHARLOTTE — High Point University freshman striker Emily Mashinski was named the Big South Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week while HPU keeper Holdent Trent was named Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for matches played Oct. 4-10, the conference announced Monday.

Mashinski helped the Panthers to their fourth-straight win with two goals and an assist in HPU’s 5-2 victory at USC Upstate last Wednesday. She opened the match with a goal just 1:09 into the contest. Mashinski then put home the eventual game-winning score with her tally at the 18:05 mark. She assisted on High Point’s fifth goal of the night during the 82nd minute.

Trent went 1-0-1 in 200 minutes in net for the Panthers with a 0.45 goals against average. He made three saves in the 1-1 draw with USC Upstate, then blanked Longwood for all 90 minutes along with six saves.