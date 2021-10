A study is the first to explore whether greater amounts of neighborhood open space and forest are associated with neighborhood-based walking in older adults in the U.S. Adults 50 and older are significantly less active than those younger than 50. Many fall short of the recommended 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous-intensity physical activity per week. However, they still can benefit from some physical activity. Even 15 minutes of daily, moderate-to-vigorous physical activity has shown reductions in all causes of mortality in adults 60 and older.

