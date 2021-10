Symphony RetailAI exec explains why retailers must understand which customers are motivated by price and which prefer quality over price. Online grocery is having its heyday. Grocery retailers have been put to task to quickly enable this channel and its fulfillment options for customers who have preferred it during the pandemic, or who use online ordering to complement in-store shopping. In the big picture of omnichannel retailing, we’re coming to learn that online actually plays a critical role in building customer loyalty. As it turns out, Symphony RetailAI customer data-driven insights show that omnichannel grocery shoppers shop more frequently and spend up to 20% more compared to in-store-only shoppers. This signals the importance of online moving forward in the quest for shopper loyalty. Knowing this, and to meet the needs of omnichannel shoppers as they engage online, retailers must seek to understand which customers are motivated by price and which prefer to seek quality over price.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO