Teachers selected for Red Oak TLC positions
(Red Oak) -- Some Red Oak School District instructors are serving important leadership positions this school year. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board approved the appointment of Tiegen Podliska, Josh Kippley and Deb Blomstedt as innovation and design leads for Red Oak Junior High School, and Jacki Viner, Ashley Gacke and Mark Haufle for similar positions at Inman Elementary School. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the instructors will serve important positions in the district's Teacher Leadership and Compensation, or TLC program.www.kmaland.com
