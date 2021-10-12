Victory Christian falls to Rock Church in boys soccer | High School Roundup

The Rock Church Lions boys soccer team defeated the Victory Christian School Eagles soccer team 6-2 on Monday evening. The game started with the Eagles having possession of the ball for the majority of the first half. In the 10th minute, Rock Church junior DJ Dillon was able to counter the Eagles attack by traveling into the box, and scoring the first goal of the game to give the Lions a 1-0 lead. A few minutes later in the 23rd minute, Dillon had a chance for another goal when the Lions were awarded a penalty kick due to a handball in the box against Victory. The penalty kick hit the crossbar, and kept the Lions lead at one.