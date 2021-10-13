CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham City Council revokes business license for Club Euphoria due to 'safety concerns'

By WVTM 13 Digital
wvtm13.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to revoke the business license for Club Euphoria following continuing complaints and safety concerns. At Tuesday evening's meeting, the city council voted 7-2 to revoke Club Euphoria's business and liquor licenses. On June 29, the council voted to give the business 90 days to present a safety plan after a fatal shooting on its property June 14.

