Birmingham City Council revokes business license for Club Euphoria due to 'safety concerns'
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to revoke the business license for Club Euphoria following continuing complaints and safety concerns. At Tuesday evening's meeting, the city council voted 7-2 to revoke Club Euphoria's business and liquor licenses. On June 29, the council voted to give the business 90 days to present a safety plan after a fatal shooting on its property June 14.www.wvtm13.com
