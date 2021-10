Good Afternoon Supervisor Madrone, In response to the HDSO letter sent two weeks ago, I feel compelled to reach out to all the Board of Supervisors. I know how passionate you are when it comes to public safety issues in our county. Your support for law enforcement and the Sheriff’s Office has been much appreciated over the years. That is why I feel it is important to update you on the current staffing situation at the Sheriff’s Office and to request your immediate support to fix this problem.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO