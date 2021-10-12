MTCC to host Unity and Heritage Breakfast

Mosaic Templars Cultural Center will be the site of the Unity and Heritage Breakfast 10 a.m. on Oct. 21. The breakfast is part of Little Rock’s Unity and Heritage Week, Oct. 19 to Oct. 23. The event will detail aspects of MTCC’s renovation campaign for a new gallery space to feature exhibits highlighting the impact of Arkansas sports in the African American community. Tickets are not required for this free and open to the public event. Unity Heritage Week is a project of the University of Arkansas Black Alumni-Little Rock Chapter.