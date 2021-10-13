CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Central Ohio Primary Care opens Altair Medical Building along Westerville's 'Medical Mile'

Columbus Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn $18 million, 100,000-square-foot Altair Medical Building has opened in the Central Ohio Primary Care main campus on the 600 block of Africa Road in Westerville. COPC officials said the new building, which is in the back of the campus with an address of 400 Altair Parkway, includes a central laboratory, multiple medical practices and an Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center ear, nose and throat practice. The Altair Building is expected to provide the medical needs of more than 50,000 adult and pediatric patients, according to an Oct. 11 news release from COPC.

www.dispatch.com

