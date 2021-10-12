From the Barns: Tools of the trade

Our once lush and green pastures are all of a sudden pretty desert-like as we are experiencing some drought-like conditions that our western cattlemen have been plagued with all summer. Fortunately for us, we have, or very soon will have, lots of crop residue to utilize as feed for the fall. If it doesn’t rain soon, all the wheat that we flew on won’t make much feed and the post-harvest seeding we intend to do won’t amount to much. Rolling along through our fields chopping corn, the mid-August seeded wheat is growing, but it’s pretty spindly and a little sparse. I’m sure there’s still some seed lying on the ground hoping for a chance to grow if and when we get some moisture. It’s our job to get the seed in the ground. The rest we leave up to the good Lord.