Ilwaco, WA

Sunken F/V Laura Marie removed from Ilwaco marina

By LUKE WHITTAKER Chinook Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleILWACO — A commercial fishing vessel that sunk in the Ilwaco marina in mid-September was removed last week. The F/V Laura Marie, a 50-foot, wood-hulled commercial fishing vessel that sank at approximately 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 while moored at dock ‘C’ in the Ilwaco marina, was raised and removed by crane Thursday, Oct. 7. The vessel, last registered to Robert John McGiviny, had been homeported in Ilwaco since 2008, and was deemed a total loss, according to port officials.

