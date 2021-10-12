Eau Claire shuts down nearly half of wells due to PFAS contamination

EAU CLAIRE — The city of Eau Claire has shut down almost half its wells due to PFAS contamination. The city announced in July that it had shut down four of its 16 wells after tests found PFAS levels exceeded the groundwater standard of 20 parts per trillion as recommended by state health officials. Now the city, whose French name translates to “clear water,” has closed down three more wells after more tests showed they’re contaminated with a mix of PFAS chemicals, Wisconsin Public Radio reported Tuesday.