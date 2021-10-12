The Source Magazine Founder Returns To Hip Hop Roots With Podcast Company

In hip-hop, there's always been appreciation for having a "calling card." Whether it's a rapper having a go-to ad-lib or a production style being so unique that you know it every time a song plays, artists within the genre want to stick out. One of the ways producers separate themselves from the pack is with a tag, an audio drop that plays during their beats that makes it clear who produced the track. Surging to popularity in the early 2000s, producer tags are everywhere now. Add in the prevalence of social media and the much smaller proximity of producers to fans and your tag can become huge. Here, XXL highlights some of the most popular producer tags, from the names you need to know in hip-hop.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO