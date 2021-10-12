CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Order the 5th Annual Pink Boots Blend Today

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE 5TH ANNUAL PINK BOOTS BLEND IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR PRE-SALE! CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE AND SUBMIT YOUR PRE-SALE ORDER. Each year, women from the Pink Boots Society collaborate with Yakima Cheif Hops (YCH) to select the annual blend recipe. For the 5th annual blend, YCH sent more than 60 virtual selection kits to 37 chapters across 5 different countries – the largest group of selection participants to date! Through an extensive collaboration process with the help of YCH’s talented sensory team, a new blend was born.

