Order the 5th Annual Pink Boots Blend Today

Each year, women from the Pink Boots Society collaborate with Yakima Cheif Hops (YCH) to select the annual blend recipe. For the 5th annual blend, YCH sent more than 60 virtual selection kits to 37 chapters across 5 different countries – the largest group of selection participants to date! Through an extensive collaboration process with the help of YCH's talented sensory team, a new blend was born.