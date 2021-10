Earlier in 2021, McDonald's pledged to increase gender parity within the business over the course of a decade, per BBC. This ambitious goal had some major goalposts, as the fast food empire strives to raise diversity in senior leadership positions by 6% in the next four years. To incentivize getting to these benchmarks, it was reported that executive bonuses would be determined by meeting these goals. The shift in practice stemmed from allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment against Black and female employees reported in recent years, and McDonald's seems to have made some progress on improving some of these conditions.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO