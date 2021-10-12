CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 984 – Breakout Breakdown: Hitters

By Paul Sporer
fangraphs.com
 10 days ago

The latest episode of “The Sleeper and the Bust” is live. Support the show by subscribing to our Patreon!!. As usual, don’t hesitate to tweet us or comment below with fantasy questions. You can show

fantasy.fangraphs.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves' Joc Pederson has amazing reason for wearing pearl necklace

Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Jonathan India
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Ty France
Person
Tyler O'neill
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
FanSided

3 Chicago Cubs players who will be back in the mix in 2022

While there are sure to be some free agent signings and wheeling and dealing by Jed Hoyer this offseason, it’s a good bet that a few of your favorite September (and October) Chicago Cubs will still be playing with the team in 2022. We know that won’t be the case for all 67 of the guys the Cubs have used this season, but there’s reason for hope for a few of the bright spots amongst the new-look end of summer North Siders.
MLB
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox radio broadcast accuses Framber Valdez of cheating

The performance of Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez in Game 5 of the ALCS had Red Sox radio broadcasters wondering about cheating. Framber Valdez was absolutely dealing during the first few innings of his start in Game 5 of the ALCS. Through four, the pitcher held Boston hitless. He was...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedric Mullins#Patreon#Covid
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
CBS Boston

5-Month Old ‘Fenway Baby’ Becomes Crowd Favorite At Red Sox Game

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the Red Sox’s youngest fans stole the show at Fenway Park on Monday night. Five-month-old Giovanni, who is now known as “Fenway Baby,” had fans cheering. Mom Kaitlyn and Dad Antonio Cali say this wasn’t baby Giovanni’s first game, but it was the most memorable so far. “When we were in the row, we had a great presence behind us, we had a great group of people behind us, they were super, super nice,” Antonio explained. “Right around the fourth, they started chanting ‘we want the baby.'” “We’re dancing and we just held him up like, ‘hey, here’s...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CBS Boston

Astros Have To Hope Zack Greinke Can Pull Off A Miracle Vs. Red Sox In Game 4

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The pitching situation for Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros has gone from bad to worse in an instant. After using eight pitchers in Game 1, five pitchers in Game 2, and six pitchers in Game 3, the Astros’ pitching staff is a bit taxed. That’s what happens when you get 5.1 combined innings from your three starters. As such, Baker is calling upon Zack Greinke to start Tuesday night’s Game 4 at Fenway Park. And it feels like more of a Hail Mary than anything else. “Just as long as he can go,” Baker said when...
MLB
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The Complete Chaos of the Championship Series

It took only two games each for both the American League and National League Championship Series to diverge into complete chaos. No specific formula can help us understand how we got here. We can’t retrace our steps back to the first pitch of the first game, or even the first pitch of the first ...
MLB
CBS Sports

Fantasy hockey rankings 2021-22: Best NHL sleepers, breakouts and busts from proven computer simulation

The 2021-22 NHL season will begin on Oct. 12, meaning that time is running out to prepare for your upcoming 2021-22 Fantasy hockey drafts. After the coronavirus shortened last season to 56 games, the NHL has gone back to 82 games. With NHL players also returning to the 2022 Winter Olympics, depth will be crucial in Fantasy hockey. That means identifying potential 2021-22 Fantasy hockey sleepers and 2021-22 Fantasy hockey breakouts available in the middle and late rounds will be key.
NHL
fangraphs.com

Chin Music, Episode 35: This Is for 1934!

The postseason continues, as does Chin Music, and even though we had a last-second (and perfectly understandable) guest cancellation, I am joined by Steven Goldman of The Infinite Inning podcast and Baseball Prospectus for more than two hours of baseball talk and other stuff. We begin by reviewing the three Division Series that have ended, as well as the one that hadn’t at the time of recording, followed by a philosophical discussion on what defines a successful season. Then it’s your emails on why catchers don’t hit, what base coaches actually do, as well as a long discussion about my personal feelings (both good and bad) when watching the Houston Astros, and how I wish people understood that they don’t need to avoid the subject with me. We finish by catching up with Steven before discussing the darkest of dark comedies, 1971’s Little Murders.
BASEBALL
FanSided

3 White Sox players who won’t be back after losing ALDS

The Chicago White Sox came up short in the ALDS with a 3-1 series loss to the Astros. These three players won’t be returning to run it back in 2022. After fighting back to make the ALDS series 2-1 with a win at home, the Chicago White Sox were on the wrong end of a hit parade again in Game 4 on Tuesday afternoon, giving the Astros the series win and ending Chicago’s postseason abruptly.
MLB
FanSided

NLDS Preview: Brewers Starters Against Braves Hitters

On paper, one storyline heading into the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves is how the Brewers pitching will fair against the Braves hitters. Atop the Brewers starting rotation is Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta. This trio has been breaking many records this year including Burnes winning the ERA title. Burnes has been announced as the starter for game one, Woodruff for game two, and it is expected that Peralta will start game three.
MLB
chatsports.com

111, or Bust!

I hear some Dodger fans write or say that the Giants are just having their way this year, that the Giants are just lucky, that they have the Dodgers number. I hear that some don’t trust Joe Kelly, Kenley Jansen, or several other pitchers. I say that they are a bunch of Negative Nellies, to which they say “No, that is not true. I am positive… that I am negative.”
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy