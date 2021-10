LaTrease E. Garrison, the Executive Vice President for ACS Education and ACS Membership, received her BS in chemistry from Howard University and completed her MBA degree at Strayer University where her research focused on succession planning for the non-profit organization. She received her certificate in diversity and inclusion from Cornell University. She joined ACS in 1992 as a Program Assistant for Chemical & Engineering News magazine. In 1996 she moved to the Education Division where she held several positions including Senior Program Manager of Undergraduate Programs. In 2005 Ms. Garrison was appointed to the position of Special Assistant to the Director of the Education Division. She previously served as the Assistant Director of the Member Communities/ Department of Volunteer Support and Director of the Administrative and Programmatic Technology group and the Professional Advancement Team. LaTrease was the Executive Vice President for Education from 2016—2021. She has also served as staff liaison to various ACS Committees and Task Forces and is a trained facilitator for courses within the ACS Leadership Development System.

