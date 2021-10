When you think of parks and recreation, video games might not be the first activity that comes to mind. But video games aren’t just video games anymore. Competitive video game play has increasingly grown in popularity over these past several years, no longer referred to as video games but as Esports. There are Esports arenas, where people attend matches as they would a baseball game, colleges and universities are fielding Esports teams as they would a softball team, and even major sports broadcasters like ESPN are televising Esports competitions like they were the NBA playoffs.

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO