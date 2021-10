Robert Nowachek, 100, of Oxford Junction passed away on Oct. 8, 2021, at the Clarence Nursing Home. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Oxford Junction. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Burial will be held at the Mayflower Cemetery in Oxford Junction.