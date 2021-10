Joyce Virginia Timmins, 90, long time resident of Maquoketa, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at her home in Northport, Florida, surrounded by family. She was born March 2, 1931, in Muscatine, Iowa, to the late Steven and Elsie Davis. Joyce was retired from the accounting field. She enjoyed archery, water skiing, and camping. Her greatest and favorite joy in the world was playing with her grandchildren.