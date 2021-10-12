Dennis O’Connor

Dennis M. O’Connor, 73, of Maquoketa, Iowa, formerly of Central City, Iowa, and Southern California, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home in Maquoketa, surrounded by his family. Family will greet friends and family from 10 to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City. A Masonic Funeral Service will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Clark Cemetery in Central City.