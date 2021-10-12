CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time to Schein: Lamar Jackson Put On His Superman Cape!

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Schein discusses yesterday's game between the Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson misses Ravens practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Thursday afternoon’s practice, and the Ravens injury report later clarified his absence was due to an illness. The Ravens did not add Jackson to the roster’s COVID-19 reserve list Thursday, and his illness is not expected keep him on the sidelines for any significant time. Earlier in the season, Jackson missed a Week 3 practice with an illness, but he still played in the Ravens’ matchup against the Detroit Lions, completing 16 of 31 passing attempts for 287 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s epic 3-word reaction to breaking Dan Marino record

In true Lamar Jackson way, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is not making a big deal out of breaking Dan Marino’s incredible record. After leading the Ravens to a huge 34-6 win over the streaking Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson officially broke Marino’s record for the most wins by a starting QB before turning 25 years old. The Baltimore superstar recorded his 35th career victory to claim the solo record.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson sets another NFL record

Superstar NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson has been much maligned for his alleged inability to throw accurately and in key situations during games — even while being praised for his athletic prowess. Yet, Jackson, 24, has thrown well enough to break another NFL record when he recorded his 35th win Sunday,...
Shannon Sharpe: Lamar Jackson leads the MVP race; he's the most responsible for his team winning and losing I UNDISPUTED

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens ran over, around, and through the Los Angeles Chargers to the tune of a 34-6 blowout win. Lamar threw one touchdown in addition to spearheading Baltimore's always potent rushing attack. The Ravens won their fifth straight and now sit atop the entire AFC. Shannon Sharpe explains why he has Jackson ranked at the top of the MVP race.
Time to Schein: No Excuses for the Los Angeles Rams

Adam Schein predicts the Los Angeles Rams will play focused tonight against the Seattle Seahawks after their loss to the Arizona Cardinals and expects Matthew Stafford to bring his A-game.
Lamar Jackson absent from Thursday's practice

With no injury designation, fantasy managers shouldn't get too worried. Jackson is coming off a huge comeback victory on Monday night and the Ravens are likely just limiting his reps so he's ready for this Sunday's game against the Chargers. Still, fantasy managers should monitor this situation closely as the week develops.
Lamar Jackson Continues To Make Silly Narratives Obsolete

The one thing Lamar Jackson has to do more than anything else is blow past silly narratives. First it was the idea he could only succeed in the NFL as a receiver, even though he won the Heisman Trophy as a quarterback. He proceeded to win the NFL MVP award...
Time to Schein: Dak Prescott is On FIRE This Season

Adam Schein discusses his love for the Dallas Cowboys team and their impressive defense and predicts Dak Prescott's tenacious play will be a challenge for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants on Sunday.
Time to Schein: Justin Herbert Over Baker Mayfield Any Day

Adam Schein gives his take on the upcoming game between the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers, stating that Justin Herbert is light years better than Baker Mayfield and expects the Chargers to win big.
Lamar Jackson Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week

After setting a multitude of records Monday night, Lamar Jackson has hauled in his first award of the 2021 season – and it seems there could be more in store. Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after a career-best passing day in which he rallied the Ravens from a 19-point deficit late in the third quarter to a 31-25 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.
Ravens fall short of NFL history while Lamar Jackson makes his own

The Baltimore Ravens entered their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts looking to make NFL history. But while they ultimately fell short of their goal, their quarterback, Lamar Jackson made some history of their own. The Ravens had put together a miraculous streak of 43 consecutive games with 100...
Ravens' Lamar Jackson sets a whole bunch of records in his monster game against the Colts

The legend of Lamar Jackson continues to grow. The star quarterback led the Baltimore Ravens back from a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit, engineering three consecutive touchdown drives (two of which included two-point conversions) to secure his team a 31-25 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Along the way, Jackson completed 37...
Ravens vs. Colts how to watch: TV, live stream, pick, as Lamar Jackson, Carson Wentz do battle in prime time

The final game of Week 5 is here. The 3-1 Baltimore Ravens play host to the 1-3 Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium, and each team needs to come away with a win to keep pace in the division. Baltimore has weathered a slew of injuries and managed to remain in the mix of AFC contenders, while the Colts have been unable to overcome their ailments and do the same.
Time to Schein: The Lakers' Big 3 Will Be Off The Charts

Adam Schein talks about the great potential of the Los Angeles Lakers when their big three—Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook—bring their energy to the court and find their groove this season.
