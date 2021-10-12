Time to Schein: Lamar Jackson Put On His Superman Cape!

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Thursday afternoon’s practice, and the Ravens injury report later clarified his absence was due to an illness. The Ravens did not add Jackson to the roster’s COVID-19 reserve list Thursday, and his illness is not expected keep him on the sidelines for any significant time. Earlier in the season, Jackson missed a Week 3 practice with an illness, but he still played in the Ravens’ matchup against the Detroit Lions, completing 16 of 31 passing attempts for 287 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO