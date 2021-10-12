Time to Schein: The Kansas City Chiefs Have Some SERIOUS Problems

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Don’t mess with Patrick Mahomes’ fianceé. On Sunday, Brittany Matthews live tweeted the Chiefs game — which ended in a 38-20 loss to the Bills — and clapped back at some disgruntled fans. At one point, Matthews tweeted, “Refs are never in our favor.” In a second tweet, she added,...
Kansas City Chiefs fans were not happy Sunday as the two-time defending AFC Champions dropped to 1-2 following a 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Emotions boiled over in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium, with a wild brawl breaking out between Chiefs fans that left one motionless, as he was pummeled by another Chiefs fan and kicked in the face by another. As the victim was slumped in his seat, appearing to be knocked out cold, a woman above him could be seen delivering one more shot to his face.
The Kansas City Chiefs added some depth at the running back position on Tuesday afternoon. The Chiefs have reportedly signed running back Elijah McGuire to their practice squad, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Kansas City’s running back depth took a major hit on Sunday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went...
Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, but he doesn’t like to talk about it. Instead, those close to the star quarterback do the talking for him. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback’s brother, fiancee and mother are all pretty active on social media. Mahomes’ mother, Randi,...
Patrick Mahomes is far from being the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest problem during their stunning struggles to start the season. Faced with leading his team to victory on the road in Week 6, the former NFL MVP compounded a simple mistake by indulging one of his worst tendencies. Mahomes threw...
The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
Coming off a brutal loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs seem to have fallen from grace land and no longer look like the unstoppable super team that dominated the league the past few seasons. With a bunch of teams seeming to have caught up with them, there may be some serious changes in order for the Chiefs moving forward.
Brittany Matthews isn’t letting internet trolls keep her down. On Wednesday, the fiancee of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a sweet set of photos, writing in her caption, “You” with a red heart emoji. Matthews’ post includes a trio of snaps that showed the couple meeting for a kiss on...
Was last week the start of a positive turn for the Kansas City Chiefs? Or was it another one-off win over an NFC East opponent?. In Week 6, the Chiefs were able to largely dominate the Washington Football Team on the road at FedExField by a final deficit of 18 points. It was the best showing overall by the Chiefs this season in terms of a complete effort on both sides of the ball—at least in the second half—and it turned away critics for at least a week as the Chiefs moved their record back to .500 at 3-3 overall.
When the 2021 NFL schedule came out, Buffalo Bills fans immediately circled Week 5 on their calendars, the week the Bills return to Arrowhead Stadium for a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the AFC Championship game. On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts...
Our Kansas City Chiefs are now 2-3 on the season. They are last in their division. Their potent offense is still putting points on the board. Still gaining about 7 yards per play. But the defense is GIVING up more than 7 yards per play. Almost 33pts per game. And only 8 teams have made the playoffs the year after losing the Super Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are meeting at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night in a rematch of last year’s AFC championship game. The Chiefs are coming off a win in Philadelphia where their offense got humming and their much-maligned defense showed a bit of improvement. The Bills are riding high after a 40-0 romp over Houston in which their defense allowed just 109 yards total offense. Buffalo has been the better team statistically this season, though against suspect opposition, while Kansas City has won five of the last six in the series.
Follow our team's live coverage as the Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Get caught up for the game with our extensive coverage, including Scouting Report, predictions, a Q&A with Jerry Hughes and more. Read the list of Bills inactives....
If I told you that the Chiefs offense is good, and that the Chiefs defense is bad, you’d just tell me it was 2019. Or 2020. You know—the years the Chiefs went to the Super Bowl. That’s just sportswriters hunting the next wave in a yearly cycle of overreaction and correction.
The Kansas City Chiefs have faced their fair share of injury issues this year, particularly on defense. But Kansas City could be healing up, according to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, who tweeted that every Chiefs player who took part in practice Thursday was a full participant. The lone player listed...
Chris Jones with a wrist injury and Armani Watts with an illness, were the only two Kansas City Chiefs who did not practice Wednesday. All the other eligible chiefs participated in a full practice as they began preparing for Sunday nights showdown with Buffalo. Coach Andy Reid, during his Wednesday...
