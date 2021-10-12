White Man Accused Of Murdering 2, Including Cop, Isn’t Killed Even After Shootout With Another Officer
A white man in Louisiana has been taken into custody alive after allegedly engaging in what police describe as a “multi-parish shooting spree,” during which he’s accused of fatally shooting two people, including a state trooper, wounding three other people and getting into a shootout with another police officer. All of this and the only gunshot wound the accused shooter reportedly sustained was a self-inflicted shot in the leg.myv949.com
