Public Safety

White Man Accused Of Murdering 2, Including Cop, Isn’t Killed Even After Shootout With Another Officer

By Zack Linly
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA white man in Louisiana has been taken into custody alive after allegedly engaging in what police describe as a “multi-parish shooting spree,” during which he’s accused of fatally shooting two people, including a state trooper, wounding three other people and getting into a shootout with another police officer. All of this and the only gunshot wound the accused shooter reportedly sustained was a self-inflicted shot in the leg.

