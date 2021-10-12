White Man Accused Of Murdering 2, Including Cop, Isn’t Killed Even After Shootout With Another Officer

A Texas woman who made a desperate plea to find her husband’s killer a year ago has now been accused of orchestrating the crime with the help of her boyfriend. Jennifer Lynne Faith had said last year that she was not supposed to be widowed at 48 and urged the killer to come forward. “I just hope that at some point, maybe this person can recognise the gravity of what they’ve done and [can] feel some sort of guilt,” she had said in a tearful plea on 2 December.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 20 DAYS AGO